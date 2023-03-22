Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on March 22

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,617 VND/USD on March 22, unchanged from the previous day.

(Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,797 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,436 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to increase.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,390 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,760 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of March 21.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,740 VND/USD (selling)./.