Reference exchange rate up 1 VND

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,619 VND/USD on March 15, up 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,800 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,438 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks went up.

At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,380 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,750 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of March 14.

BIDV raised the buying rate by 20 VND to 23,440 VND/USD but reduced the selling rate by 80 VND to 23,740 VND/USD./.