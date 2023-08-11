The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,837 VND/USD on August 11, up 11 VND from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 11

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,027 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,588 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.

At 8:45 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,593 VND/USD (buying) and 23,893 VND/USD (selling), both up 8 VND from the end of August 10.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,540 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from August 7 to 11, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on three days – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and down on the two other days. It ended the week up 22 VND./.