|Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on August 11
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,027 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,588 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates continued the upward trend.
At 8:45 am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,593 VND/USD (buying) and 23,893 VND/USD (selling), both up 8 VND from the end of August 10.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,540 VND/USD (buying) and 23,910 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 7 to 11, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on three days – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and down on the two other days. It ended the week up 22 VND./.