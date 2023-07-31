The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,758 VND/USD on July 31, up 14 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 28).

Reference exchange rate up 14 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,945 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,570 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates dropped.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,485 VND/USD (buying) and 23,855 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of July 28.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,537 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,837 VND/USD.

During the week from July 24-28, the daily reference exchange rage was adjusted up on the first two days, down on the following two days, and up on the last day. It ended the week down 9 VND from Monday./.