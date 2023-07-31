|Reference exchange rate up 14 VND at week’s beginning
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates dropped.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,485 VND/USD (buying) and 23,855 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of July 28.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,537 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,837 VND/USD.
During the week from July 24-28, the daily reference exchange rage was adjusted up on the first two days, down on the following two days, and up on the last day. It ended the week down 9 VND from Monday./.