The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,805 VND/USD on July 3, up 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 30).

Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,995 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,614 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.

At 8:30am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,450 VND/USD (buying) and 23,750 VND/USD (selling), both up 20 VND from the end of June 30.

Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,380 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,750 VND/USD./.