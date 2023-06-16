|Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on June 16
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates declined.
At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,380 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of June 15.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,700 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 12-16, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days but up on the remaining days. It ended the week up 11 VND./.