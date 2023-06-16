Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on June 16

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,711 VND/USD on June 16, up 7 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,896 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,525 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates declined.

At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,380 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of June 15.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,700 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from June 12-16, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down on the first two days but up on the remaining days. It ended the week up 11 VND./.