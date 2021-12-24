Restructuring budget revenue in the new context

(TBTCO) - Ensuring budget revenue, still collection policies have to support businesses and the economy is a difficult problem for the Finance industry. In the period 2021 - 2025, the revenue policy will continue to be partially structured to create a sustainable budget collection system, contributing to creating a competitive environment suitable for the process of economic integration and development.

Proposing a reasonable and fair tax rate

In the 2021 - 2025 period, the Finance sector strives to ensure budgetary financial resources to contribute to the realization of socio-economic development goals and tasks, as well as security and defense. Accordingly, the mobilizing rate into the state budget in the period of 2021 - 2025 is on average not less than 16% of GDP (equivalent to 20.4% of GDP unadjusted), in the period 2026 - 2030, about 16 - 17 % GDP (equivalent to 20 - 21% of GDP unadjusted). In which, the mobilizing rate from taxes and fees for the period 2021 - 2025 is about 13 - 14% of GDP (equivalent to 17 - 18% of GDP unadjusted) and the period of 2026 - 2030 is about 14 - 15% of GDP (equivalent to 18 % - 19% of GDP unadjusted). The proportion of domestic revenue in total state budget revenue by 2025 will be about 85 - 86%, by 2030 about 86 - 87%.

It is not easy to achieve that goal. The Finance sector sets out plenty of tasks and solutions that need to be simultaneously implemented. As for tax policies, the Ministry of Finance will continue to study and develop a reasonable tax rate, ensuring the fairness and neutrality of the tax policy system; increase the proportion of domestic revenue in total state budget revenue, ensuring a reasonable ratio between indirect tax and direct tax. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance reviews and adjusts tax incentives, removes tax incentives that are no longer suitable for development requirements; minimize the integration of social policies in taxes and revenues.

Regarding value-added tax, the tax base will be expanded, towards the application of a unified tax rate; research tax rate increase according to the roadmap; review and adjust the revenue threshold applying the deduction method to match with reality; complete regulations related to VAT for export services and regulations on VAT refund.

Regarding excise duties, functional authorities shall review and consider to add excise taxable objects and adjust tax rates on some items to orient and regulate consumption in accordance with the transition in the trend of consumption in society and the orientation of the State on the protection of people's health and the environment, in accordance with international commitments and socio-economic conditions; research on applying a combination of proportional tax rate and absolute tax rate to a number of taxable goods and services.

Corporate income tax will be reviewed and tax exemption and reduction incentives that are no longer suitable with development requirements and international integration requirements will be eliminated; minimizing the integration of social policies in tax policies, ensuring tax neutrality; implementing corporate income tax incentives for small and micro enterprises in order to nurture and create a stable source of income; expanding the tax base in accordance with international practices; implementing standards of prevention against transfer pricing and tax base erosion in accordance with international practices.

Should some tax adjustments be considered?

According to Dr. Nguyen Nhu Quynh - Director of the Institute of Financial Strategy and Policy, the issue of ensuring financial resources and effectively using financial resources is one of the most important requirements and tasks in the financial strategy in the period 2021 - 2030. Regarding the restructuring of state budget revenue, in the coming period, focus shall still be on perfecting a synchronous system of state budget collection policies, building a state budget collection system with a sustainable structure, and ensuring rational mobilization of resources into the state budget, contributing to creating a competitive environment in line with the process of economic integration and development.

At the last National Assembly session, a National Assembly delegate proposed to amend the Law on excise duties on tobacco and alcoholic beverages to increase budget revenue. Delegate Nguyen Thanh Trung (Yen Bai) said that the Covid-19 pandemic greatly affected the implementation of the budget estimate. In the condition of a limited state budget, in addition to the task of pandemic prevention, resources are also devoted to recovery and socio-economic development. Therefore, the delegate suggested, in developing the state budget estimate in 2022, it is necessary to be more provident, to ensure correct and sufficient collection, to avoid loss of revenue.

In order to have more revenue for the state budget, delegate Nguyen Thanh Trung suggested that the Government directs the urgent research and submits to the National Assembly to amend the Law on excise duties in the spirit of Resolution No. 23/2021/QH15 of the National Assembly, which proposes sharply increase excise duties on tobacco and alcoholic beverages. According to the delegate, it is necessary to add the absolute tax, together with the current relative tax, to switch to a mixed tax system with a sufficiently high rate. Specifically, if applying an absolute tax amount of VND 5,000/pack in addition to the tax rate of 75%, it will significantly reduce the number of smokers; at the same time, state budget revenue increased by about VND 14 trillion /year. Thus, it will achieve both goals of increasing state budget revenue and reducing the number of smokers, and at the same time will reduce spending on diseases caused by tobacco.

For alcoholic beverages, this delegate cited calculations of scientific organizations, increasing the excise duties on beer and wine over 20 degrees from the current 65% to 85%, the consumption will decrease by about 150 million liters of beer and about 3 million liters of wine, and at the same time increased state budget revenue by about 10 trillion VND.

Adjusting tax in the increase direction is not simple. For each adjustment, related authorities must calculate and consider very carefully in the appropriate context. However, policies on state budget revenue will be implemented in accordance with the strategic objectives set out for the whole period, meeting development needs.