The search volume for Vietnam's tourism via Google's market trend tracking tool in 2023 grew 75%, ranking 6th globally, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Search volume for Vietnam's tourism in 2023 grows at 6th fastest rate

The ten countries with the highest number of tourism-related searches of Vietnam were the US, Australia, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the UK, Germany, Malaysia and Thailand.

In Asia, Thailand ranked 10th, Indonesia 11th, Malaysia 12th, and the Philippines 14th.

The most searched destinations in Vietnam include Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc (Kien Giang Province), Hoi An (Quang Nam Province), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa Province), Da Lat (Lam Dong Province), Hue (Thua Thien Hue Province), and Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan Province).

Vietnam greeted 12.6 million international tourists in 2023, a 3.4-fold rise from 2022, surpassing the target of 8 million set earlier. In 2024, the tourism industry strives to welcome 17-18 million international visitors and 110 million domestic tourists, earning about 840 trillion VND (34.5 billion USD).