State budget collection in the January-September period was estimated at over 1.32 quadrillion VND (55.9 billion USD ), reaching 94% of the yearly target, and up 22% from the same period last year, according to Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi.

Illustrative image.

At a press conference on September 29, the deputy minister said domestic collection accounted for 88.9% of the yearly estimates, up 18.8% year-on-year.

The ministry said 61 out of 63 provinces and cities have met over 75% of their targets in domestic collection, and 52 localities have collected higher tax revenues than the same period last year.

The country’s state budget expenditure in the January – August period reached 1,086.3 trillion VND, equivalent to 60.8% of the year's estimate and up 5.4% year-on-year.

However, the disbursement of investment in development in the 9-month period is still behind schedule at 46.7% of the plan. Only 7 ministries and 20 localities disbursed over half of the assigned investment capital, while 14 ministries and central agencies and 2 localities disbursed under 20%.

Based on the budget revenues in the first nine months of the year, the ministry forecast that the economy would expand 7 – 7.5% this year while export value would increase by 9.46% and import value by 10.5% year on year./.