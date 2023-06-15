More than 162.8 trillion VND (6.9 billion USD) in export and import taxes was collected for the state budget as of June 11, equivalent to 38.3% of this year’s target and down 18.1% from the same period of 2022.

State budget revenue from foreign trade tops 38% of target

The statistics was released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs on June 13.

For 2023, Vietnam Customs was assigned by the National Assembly to collect 425 trillion VND for the state budget.

It said that as collecting revenue for the state budget is a focal task of the sector, it has taken concerted and strong measures to facilitate trade, improve management efficiency, and prevent tax losses.

In the time ahead, the general department will keep working closely with relevant ministries and sectors to implement the national single-window mechanism, along with the ASEAN single-window and trade facilitation mechanisms to help achieve the set target./.