Tax procedures posted the highest score among nine groups of key administrative procedures rated by the report Administrative Procedure Cost Index 2022 (APCI 2022).

Tax sector performs best in Administrative Procedure Cost Index

This reflected the unremitting efforts of tax management authorities to maintain the achieved achievements and continue to strongly reform administrative procedures to make it easier for businesses and people in performing tax administrative procedures.

Prepared by the Government’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform with the support of the US Agency for International Development through the technical assistance project Linkages for Small & Medium Enterprises (USAID LinkSME), the survey shows the rate of filing and receiving online results of tax administrative procedures is at an absolute level.

In 2021 and the first months of 2022, the tax sector cut the number of administrative procedures to 234 from 304.

In addition, the General Department of Taxation has expanded channels to receive and process support requests of the people via Hotline, email, website, Chatbot, and Zalo; as well as built an automatic question-and-answer system on electronic invoices based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology to support taxpayers.

The report recommends the tax industry to continue improving and upgrading the online tax declaration and payment system on the General Department of Taxation’s portal; completing the application of e-invoices nationwide and improving the quality of law-making in the taxation field./.