Top legislators of Vietnam, Cuba engage in joint activities in Santiago de Cuba

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and President of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández laid flowers at the tombs of Cuban national hero José Martí, leader Fidel Castro Ruz, Father of the Nation Carlos Manuel de Céspedes and “the mother of Cuba” Maria Grajales de Maceo at Santa Ifigennia Cemetery on April 22 (Cuba time).

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits relic site Moncada Barracks (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the cemetery, Chairman Hue stressed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam forever remember the great support that the Party, State and people of Cuba have provided for Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and reunification in the past and the cause of national construction and defence at present.

He expressed his firm belief that with the legacy and ideology of Fidel Castro, Raul Castro and the sound guidance of the new leadership, the fraternal Cuban people will overcome all challenges, stay firm with the path to socialism and build an increasingly strong and prosperous country.

He reiterated that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have been and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people and support each other to realise the revolutionary goal and ideal along the chosen path to socialism.

The same day, the top legislators of Vietnam and Cuba visited the 26 of July Historical Museum and the 26 of July school, which was formerly the Moncada Barracks.

Later, they arrived at the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship School in Santiago de Cuba, where they talked to and encouraged children with disabilities being taken care at the school, their teachers and nurses.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese NA leader presented the school with 10 computer sets, five tablets, a TV and toys made by Vietnamese children with disabilities./.