The tourism and entertainment stock group saw a hike after the Chinese Government has decided to add Vietnam into the list of the countries to which China’s group tours can be conducted starting from March 15.

Tourism stocks hike following news of China’s resumption of tours to Vietnam

Specifically, a series of codes such as VNG, VTD, SKG, RIG, PDC, HVN, CTC, DAH all increased by their daily limit. Most of the other codes also experienced strong growth.

At a working session with Nguyen Phuong Hoa, head of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Peng Shituan affirmed that China and Vietnam enjoyed strong tourism cooperation before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, benefiting the people of both countries and practically contributing to the reinforcement of the friendship between the two countries.

The process of restoring international tourism is convincing and encouraging, he said, adding that Vietnam will be one of the countries prioritised for China’s resumption of direct air routes with passengers being not required to show their SARS-CoV-2 PCR negative testing results. Visitors entering the country only need to provide quick test results or engage in 2% probability test, he added.

The Chinese side hopes to continue to work closely with Vietnam in ensuring the legitimate rights of tourists in each country, he stated.

For her part, Hoa welcomed the Chinese side’s adjustments in bilateral tourism cooperation and said she hopes the two sides will continue to collaborate closely to boost the growth of bilateral tourism cooperation in a healthy and practical manner./.