Tra fish exports to EU bounce back

After two consecutive years of decrease, tra fish exports to the European Union (EU) have bounced back.

Tra fish processing for export.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Vietnam earned 20.2 million USD from the exports in the first half of February, up 40.2 percent year-on-year.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain are currently the four largest importers of Vietnam.

Vietnam is home to nearly 120 facilities processing tra fish products for export with a combined capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of input per year.

This year, the export is forecast to expand by 20-22 percent compared to 2021, while the price is predicted to rise by 5 percent due to costs for breeding, logistics and labour.

Last year, Vietnam produced 1.52 million tonnes and earned 1.62 billion USD from tra fish exports.

The production target was set at 1.6-1.7 million tonnes and export revenues at over 1.6 billion USD this year./.