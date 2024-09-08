Trade turnover estimated to reach over US$511 in January-August

Viet Nam’s total trade turnover with the rest of the world was estimated at over US$511 billion in the first eight months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 16.7 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported Friday.

Illustrative image

Of the figure, export value grew by 15.8 percent to US$265.09 billion and import volume increased by 17.7 percent to US$246.02 billion from the same period last year.

The U.S. was the largest importer of Vietnamese goods with a revenue of US$77.9 billion while China was the biggest exporter to Viet Nam with US$92.3 billion.

Up to 30 export items recorded the export turnover of more than US$1 billion each, and six items earned the export turnover of more than US$10 billion each.

The top export products include electronics, computers, and components; telephones and components; machinery, equipment, and other accessories; textiles and garments; footwear; wood and wooden products.

In August alone, the total export-import value rose 0.8 percent from the previous month to US$70.65 billion, said the GSO./.