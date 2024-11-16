Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh tasked relevant agencies and localities to accelerate and complete the construction of two expressways in northern Cao Bang and Lang Son provinces in 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (3rd from L) inspects the Dong Dang (Lang Son) - Tra Linh (Cao Bang) - Photo: VGP/Nhat Bac

The Government leader made the request while inspecting the construction sites of the Dong Dang (Lang Son) - Tra Linh (Cao Bang) and Huu Nghi - Chi Lang (Lang Son) expressway projects, on November 14.

Pham stressed that these projects play an important role in connecting with regional expressways and the North - South expressway network and China.

The Dong Dang - Tra Linh expressway, linking Cao Bang and Lang Son provinces, is 121km long and has total investment of over VND23 trillion (US$901 million). The first phase of the project started on January 1 this year, involving the construction of a 93.35-km section with an estimated investment capital of VND14.33 trillion (US$561 million). Once coming into operation, the expressway will help to shorten travelling time between Cao Bang and Ha Noi from 6-7 hours to 3.5 hours.

Meanwhile, the Huu Nghi - Chi Lang expressway is 60km in length. The expressway, with total investment of over VND11 trillion (US$431 million), is designed to have six lanes and a roadbed width of 32.25 meters. It will connect Lang Son province's border gates with economic centers in Ha Noi, Bac Giang and Bac Ninh and seaports in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh./.