US continues to impose anti-subsidy duty on Vietnamese steel coat hangers

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it will continue to impose anti-subsidy duty of up to 31.58% on steel coat hangers imported from Vietnam.

In its final conclusion of the second sunset review of the order to impose anti-subsidy tax on this product, DOC said this tax rate does not change from the current rate.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the case was announced by DOC on April 3, 2023 and no Vietnamese enterprises participated in the review.

The authority recommended that new Vietnamese exporters (if any) need to contact the DOC before exporting to get their own anti-subsidy tax calculation, otherwise they will be subject to a general tax rate of 31.58%.

Businesses can also contact the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam for support, it added. /.