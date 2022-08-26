Viet Nam's foreign trade reaches over US$30 bln in first half of August

Viet Nam’s total trade value hit over US$30 billion in the first half of August 2022, the Department of Customs reported.

Of the figure, the nation earned US$15.13 billion from exporting, down 7 percent in comparison with the second half of July.

During the period, five export items joined the US$1 billion export club, including phones and accessories (US$2.71 billion), machines, equipment and tools (US$1.94 billion), computers, electronics and accessories (US$1.87 billion), garments (US$1.8 billion) and footwear (more than US$1 billion).

Meanwhile, Viet Nam spent US$15.24 billion on imports in the first fifteen days of August, up 7.8 percent.

As of August 15, Viet Nam's total export and import value stood at US$232.76 billion and US$231.37 billion, up 17.67 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively./.