Vietnam among top five destinations for Singaporean real estate investors

Vietnam is among the top five destinations selected by Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) in Singapore for their real estate investment plans, according to the Wealth Report 2023 released by Knight Frank.

A view of Ho Chi Minh City from above (Photo: VNA)

With its rapid growth, Vietnam is seen as one of the prominent investment destinations of UHNWI in the region. Cities, and coastal and rural areas in Vietnam always remain highly potential for real estate investors.

According to Alex Crane, Knight Frank Vietnam's Managing Director, Vietnam’s real estate market still offers opportunities for investors to tap.

Addressing a business briefing held by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce last month, Crane said he saw opportunities from property developers’ shake-up that has followed the turbulence of 2022, despite woes in the Vietnamese real estate market and global economic headwinds.

He said he remains optimistic about Vietnam's overall industrial property sector, adding that foreign investors have been interested in the commercial real estate market in Vietnam.

Most of the investments poured into Vietnam’s real estate industry have come from individuals, including transactions promoted by Knight Frank in 2022, he said./.