Vietnam among top five destinations for Singaporean real estate investors

|A view of Ho Chi Minh City from above (Photo: VNA)
According to Alex Crane, Knight Frank Vietnam's Managing Director, Vietnam’s real estate market still offers opportunities for investors to tap.
Addressing a business briefing held by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce last month, Crane said he saw opportunities from property developers’ shake-up that has followed the turbulence of 2022, despite woes in the Vietnamese real estate market and global economic headwinds.
He said he remains optimistic about Vietnam's overall industrial property sector, adding that foreign investors have been interested in the commercial real estate market in Vietnam.
Most of the investments poured into Vietnam’s real estate industry have come from individuals, including transactions promoted by Knight Frank in 2022, he said./.