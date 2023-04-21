Vietnam attends Int’l Meeting of Performance Audit Critical Thinkers in Australia

A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) attended the International Meeting of Performance Audit Critical Thinkers (IMPACT) 2023 in Australia on April 19-20.

The Vietnamese delegation at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The event, co-hosted by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) and the Australian Capital Territory Audit Office, brought together more than 200 delegates from audit offices worldwide and Australian ministries and agencies, along with many leading experts.

With the theme of “The Auditor of the Future”, the meeting focused on the two topics of technology as a tool; and technology and the impact on the auditors.

Participants exchanged experience in attracting auditors, and looked into necessary skills for auditors in the digital era, and issues regarding cyber security, challenges to the public sector and auditing in the AI era.

Other issues tabled for discussion included the linkages between auditing and the legislature, and how to enhance audit impact from the perspective of the legislature, among others.

The participants shared the view that audit offices should constantly reform their operations to meet higher requirements for audit reports in terms of both quality and deadline.

During their stay in Australia, the SAV delegation, led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung, held sidelines meetings with representatives from the participating audit offices, including a bilateral working session with the ANAO.

Dung spoke highly of the ANAO’s hosting of IMPACT 2023 which touched upon practical issues to state offices worldwide in the context of the fourth Industrial Revolution and the world entering the new normal after COVID-19.

The official noted her hope for stronger cooperation between the audit offices of Vietnam and Australia through multilateral forums, and the exchange of personnel and professional experience.

The two sides should work together to improve audit quality, data analysis and IT application in audit activities, Dung continued, noting Vietnam hopes that the ANAO will back the SAV’s bid to run for a seat in the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) Audit Committee for the 2024-2027 term at the ASOSAI Assembly next year.

Dung conveyed the greetings and invitation of State Audit General Ngo Van Tuan to his Australian counterpart Grant Hehir and colleagues to visit Vietnam in the coming time.

Hehir affirmed that the ANAO stands ready to share its experience with the Vietnamese counterpart in the areas of its strengths like data collection and analysis, and IT application in auditing.

The official also expressed his willingness to welcome the SAV staff to come to learn about the above-said issues, saying he hopes to visit the SAV in the time ahead./.