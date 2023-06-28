Coffee is the export highlight of agricultural products; in just over the first 5 months of the year the industry's export revenue has surpassed USD2 billion.

Vietnam earns more than USD2 billion from coffee exports

According to statistics from the General Department of Customs, in May 2023, Vietnam's coffee exports reached 150,000 tons, worth USD384.69 million, down 8.5% in volume and 3.5% in value compared to April 2023, but up 5.1% in volume and 18.6% in value compared to May 2022.

Accumulated in the first 5 months of 2023, coffee exports reached 866,000 tons, worth over USD2 billion, down 3.9% in volume and 0.4% in value over the same period last year.

Coffee export prices have improved significantly. In May 2023, the average export price of Vietnam's coffee reached USD2,570 per ton, up 5.4% compared to April 2023 and up 12.8% compared to May 2022. Generally in the first 5 months of 2023, the average export price of Vietnam's coffee reached 2,323 USD/ton, up 3.3% over the same period last year.

Coffee exports to Germany, Japan, Spain and Russia decreased, but exports to Italy, US, Russia and the Netherlands increased over the same period.

Last year, coffee also set an export miracle when output and selling price both reached the highest levels in recent years, thereby continuing to hold the second position in the world in terms of coffee exports after Brazil.

In 2022, Vietnam's coffee exports to major markets such as the EU, Japan, UK and the Republic of Korea increased compared to 2021 as consumer demand recovers after being strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is forecasted that coffee exports in 2023 will increase by 12-15% compared to 2022./.