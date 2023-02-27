Vietnam expects to rake in between 800,000 to 1 billion USD worth of seaculture product exports by 2025, according to a development project of the sector towards 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Illustrative photo.

Also by the time, the total area of seaculture is set to hit 280,000ha with an annual yield of 850,000 tonnes.

By 2045, the sector is expected to contribute more than 25% of the country’s total fishery productivity, with its export value expected to exceed 4 billion USD.

Such goals require efforts to tackle bottlenecks and turn Vietnam’s seaculture into a large-scale production industry in a synchronous, safe, effective, environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country now has about 7,447 seaculture establishments with a total area of 85,000ha.

The sector's current growth is estimated at 23.3% on average a year./.