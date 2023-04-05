Vietnam invests USD21.9 billion abroad

As of March 2023, Vietnam has invested in 1,625 projects abroad, with a total investment capital of nearly USD21.9 billion, the Foreign Investment Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has reported.

Viettel is one of the groups that have achieved a lot of success investing abroad. (Photo: congthuong.vn)

According to the department, in the first 3 months this year, Vietnam's total newly and adjusted overseas investment capital reached nearly USD119.5 million, reaching 56.5% over the same period last year.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that Vietnamese enterprises have invested abroad in 11 industries. In which, the information and communications sector led the value with 3 new investment projects and 1 capital adjustment, with a total registered investment capital of more than USD105.4 million, accounting for 88.2% of total registered investment capital invested abroad. The service industry ranked second with 1 project adjusted to increase capital by USD5 million, accounting for 4.2%; followed by wholesale and retail industries; healthcare, and manufacturing industry.

There are 15 countries and territories receiving investment from Vietnam in the first three months of 2023. In which, Singapore took the leading position, followed by Israel, Cambodia, Australia, Thailand and Laos.

Accumulated to March 2023, Vietnam had 1,625 valid overseas investment projects with a total investment capital of nearly USD21.9 billion.

Vietnam's investment abroad focuses the most on the mining industry (31.8%); and agriculture, forestry and fishery (15.7%). The areas receiving the most investment from Vietnam are Laos (24.5%), Cambodia (13.5%); and Venezuela (8.3%).

Currently, Vietnam's major investor abroad is the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group and its member units, with a large proportion of foreign investment in the mining industry.

In the field of agriculture, the most mentioned name is Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, which currently operates a high capacity rubber latex processing plant in Laos. In the field of information and communications sector, there are big brands such as Viettel Group and FPT Corporation. Recently, Vingroup has appeared with a number of projects in the industrial sector./.