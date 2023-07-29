Vietnam attracted approximately 16.24 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to July 20, up 4.5% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Vietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment in 7 months

In the period, there were 1,293 newly-registered projects with a combined capital of 7.94 billion USD, up 75.5% in the number of projects and 38.6% in capital compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 2.93 billion USD, down 42.5% year-on-year, was added to 736 existing projects, up 27.1% year-on-year.

The value of capital contribution and share purchase deals rose by 60.7% to 4.16 billion USD.

The manufacturing and processing sector led in FDI attraction, with 10.93 billion USD. It was followed by real estate (1.61 billion USD).

In the January-July period, there were 94 countries and territories pouring capital into Vietnam, in which Singapore topped the list with 3.64 billion USD, down 15.5% year-on-year. It was followed by the Republic of Korea (2.34 billion USD) and China (2.33 billion USD).

Those investors poured their capital into 52 provinces and cities in the period, with Hanoi receiving the lion's share - 2.28 billion USD, up 2.76 times year-on-year. Hai Phong came second with over 2 billion USD, up 96.5%, followed by Ho Chi Minh City.

As of July 20, FDI disbursement was estimated at 11.58 billion USD, up 0.8% year-on-year./.