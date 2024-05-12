Vietnam Motor Show 2024 to take place in late October

Vietnam Motor Show 2024 is scheduled to take place at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City from October 23 to 27, 2024.

At the Vietnam Motor Show 2022

The event wil be organised by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) in collaboration with the Vehicle Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA).

Visitors will have the opportunity to admire modern car models from prestigious manufacturers such as Ford, GAC, Honda, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. This year’s exhibition will feature motorcycle booths from Honda, SYM and Yamaha Motor for the first time.

The Motor Show 2024 themed ‘Technology and Environment’ will optimise technology such as AI technology and interactive technology to increase experience and benefits for visitors.

In addition, a seminar on the electrification of vehicles towards green energy conversion will provide multi-dimensional perspectives on trends and potential for developing electrified vehicles, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment in Vietnam./.