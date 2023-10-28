Vietnam has licensed 2,608 new FDI projects in the first 10 months of this year, up 66.1% over the same period last year, with a total registered capital of over 15.2 billion USD, a sharp rise of 54% over the corresponding period in 2023.

Vietnam sees 54% increase in FDI capital in 10 months

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the total newly registered capital, supplemented capital, and foreign investors’ capital contributions and share purchases reached over 25.76 billion in January-October, up 14.7% over the same period last year.

During the 10 months, about 18 billion USD was disbursed, a rise of 2.4% over the same period in 2022.

FDI enterprises have invested in 18 out of 21 sectors with 73.1% of total FDI capital poured into the manufacturing and processing industry, equivalent to 18.84 billion USD. Real estate came in second, with a total investment capital of nearly 2.14 billion USD, accounting for 8.3% of total registered capital.

As many as 108 countries and territories have invested in Vietnam, Singapore being the leading investor with a total investment capital of nearly 4.65 billion USD, accounting for over 18% of total FDI in Vietnam, in the first 10 months of this year.

During 10 months, 55 provinces and cities have received FDI capital, with the largest investment of around 3 billion USD going to Quang Ninh Province, occupying nearly 12% of total FDI capital./.