Vietnamese airports are expected to serve 100 million passengers this year, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 120 million recorded in 2019, said Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang.

At Noi Bai International Airport

During a meeting of the Transport Ministry in Hanoi on October 24, Thang said over 81 million passengers arrived at Vietnamese airports in the past 10 months.

During the period, Vietnamese airlines carried 40 million passengers. The figure is expected to reach 55 million for the whole of this year.

According to Thang, the domestic market grew strongly while the international market only recovered by about 50%.

The COVID-19 pandemic also deterred the resumption of flights to several key markets, especially China.

Though several markets like the Republic of Korea, Japan and Taiwan (China) have re-opened, travel demand remains slow.

The re-opening of the Indian market is considered a bright spot in outbound travel, with relatively positive passenger volume./.