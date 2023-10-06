(TBTCO) - The business community regards the Ministry of Finance (MoF) as a unit that has implemented administrative reforms at a rapid and effective pace; the volume of services has been significantly reformed, contributing to cost reduction, administrative procedures, and supporting enterprises in production and business.

Digitize documents and procedures to support enterprises to the fullest extent

As of September 2023, there are 774 administrative procedures under the management and monitoring authority of the MoF, of which 728 are administrative procedures under the jurisdiction of the MoF. The MoF has recently focused on reviewing and simplifying the plan, as well as receiving and handling complaints and recommendations on regulations and administrative procedures. As a result, 570 administrative procedures have received feedback and recommendations over the past time. 349 administrative procedures with complaints and recommendations have been successfully handled.

Effective and practical administrative reforms by the Ministry of Finance to assist enterprises

Following the Government's Decree No. 61/2018/ND-CP dated April 23, 2018, on the implementation of the one-stop-shop and inter-agency one-stop-shop mechanism in resolving administrative procedures, the MoF has continued to operate effectively the model of receiving and returning administrative procedure results according to the one-stop-shop mechanism at the MoF's headquarters in the third quarter of 2023. From June 15, 2022, to September 14, 2023, the MoF's One-stop service department received 350 administrative procedure dossiers, of which 225 were completed and then returned to individuals and organizations and 125 are being processed within the deadline, with no overdue dossiers.

Simultaneously, the One-stop service department of the MoF digitized 350 dossiers and 225 dossiers under the jurisdiction of the ministries (reaching 100%). The digitization of administrative procedure dossiers and settlement results aims to create an electronic data management warehouse of organizations and individuals in the MoF's administrative procedure settlement information system, contributing to improved public service delivery efficiency and creating favorable conditions for people, organizations, and businesses to implement administrative procedures. There are currently 508 administrative procedures under the management of the MoF that are being implemented through the one-stop-shop mechanism.

The MoF has determined that promoting the provision of online public services is a top priority in the process of developing e-government and digital government to create favorable conditions and lower costs for individuals and businesses, thus promoting socioeconomic development. Administrative procedures within the scope of the MoF's settlement have been provided to online public services.

The MoF has implemented 774 online public services as of September 14, 2023. There have been 368 online public services in total, 126 online public services in part, and 280 services that provide information to organizations and individuals. Simultaneously, the MoF has just finished connecting and integrating 284 online public services on the National Public Service Portal.

Check and supervise to improve performance

To ensure effective implementation, the MoF has strictly enforced the inspection and control of administrative procedures of units, particularly tax, customs, and state treasury authorities.

From the start of the year, the MoF issued a decision on the plan to inspect administrative reforms and control of administrative procedures; records management, confidentiality, and archiving in 2023. The organization of administrative reform inspection, administrative procedure control; records management, confidentiality, and archiving are all aimed at objectively and comprehensively assessing the results of leadership, direction, and implementation of administrative procedure and administrative procedure control of ministry-affiliated units.

The MoF has organized inspections at 16 units by 2023. As of September 15, 2023, the MoF conducted direct inspections at 12 out of 16 units (including the State Securities Commission and Tax departments, Customs departments, and State treasuries in the provinces and cities of An Giang, Hai Phong, Phu Yen, and Ninh Thuan). The control of administrative procedures has always been regarded as a critical task by the MoF. Therefore, administrative procedure control tasks are always carried out proactively, actively, and forcefully.

From now until the end of the year, the MoF will thoroughly and properly implement the provisions of the Government's Decree No. 63/2010/ND-CP on administrative procedure control and amending and supplementing Decrees. Simultaneously, the MoF will direct units under the Organization Board to immediately and effectively carry out the assigned administrative procedure control tasks.

The MoF has directed the units in charge of administrative control to conduct a thorough assessment of the impact of administrative procedures, publicize administrative procedures, list administrative procedures, and list contents and addresses reflecting recommendations on administrative regulations. Furthermore, the MoF needs to focus the work of resolving administrative procedures on time; reviewing, reducing, and simplifying plenty of administrative procedures; and promoting the use of information technology in administrative procedure resolution. Simultaneously, the units must concentrate on communication in order to support administrative procedure control activities.

According to economic expert, Dr. Nguyen Minh Phong, the MoF is a multi-sector and multi-field ministry which has the most contact with enterprises across all ministries and sectors. The MoF has made significant efforts to implement administrative reforms in all fields under the MoF. The MoF has also bravely collaborated with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to assess enterprises' satisfaction with tax and customs procedures. The published figures, such as 94% of enterprises satisfied with customs procedures, 76% satisfied with tax procedures, and possibly higher, demonstrate the MoF’s efforts.

This results in significant changes in the way ministries and enterprises operate. The business community regards the MoF as a unit with a rapid pace of administrative reforms, a large volume of reformed services, contributing to the reduction of enterprise costs and administrative procedures, and assisting enterprises in production and business.