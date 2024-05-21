Domestic airfares have been cooling down, with the prices on many routes even halving as compared with those during the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day holidays.

Domestic airfares cooling down. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese airlines are rolling out discounts for the peak summer season on domestic routes, including zero-dong tickets, showing that the domestic aviation market has maintained its competitiveness, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA).

Specifically, one-way tickets for the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route cost 1.5 million VND (58.93 USD). The fares for one-way tickets from the two big cities to other tourist destinations like Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc have also decreased, ranging between more than 1.1 million and 1.6 million VND.

According to the authority, the airfare surge in the first month of this year was due to rising fuel prices and widening forex rate gap, among others, which have exerted pressure on the operation of carriers.

Over the past time, it has supervised ticket sales by Vietnamese airlines on domestic routes./.