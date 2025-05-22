Trump International Hung Yen hoped to foster local rapid, sustainable development: PM

This is the first project in Vietnam bearing the Trump brand from the US-based Trump Organisation, and one of more than 20 such projects in the world.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (middle) and delegates launch the Trump International Hung Yen project on May 21 with the ceremonial button-pressing.

Trump International Hung Yen is expected to help drive rapid and sustainable development for the northern province of Hung Yen and Vietnam as a whole in the green, clean and beautiful direction, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while attending the ground-breaking ceremony for the luxury residential and tourism complex on May 21 afternoon.

The complex is set to span more than 990 hectares along the Red River, across seven communes of Khoai Chau district. It is designed as a high-end, international-standard urban, eco-tourism and golf resort complex.

The project includes four subzones - an eco-residential area linked with a luxury golf course for 3,500 residents; another eco-residential area with an ecological golf course for 1,800 residents; a commercial and service urban zone for 29,700 residents; and green spaces with themed parks.

With a total investment of nearly 40 trillion VND (over 1.5 billion USD), the project is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2029 and will operate under a 50-year licence. Its aim is to unlock the area's full potential, including tapping into the Red River tourism corridor connecting Hung Yen with Hanoi and the northern region.

Trump International Hung Yen is seen as a milestone marking Vietnam’s growing presence on the global luxury real estate and resort map. It is also a strong signal of international market confidence in the country’s long-term development prospects in the high-end property segment. The project is hailed as a symbol of ambition and integration for both Hung Yen and Vietnam in the new era.

Addressing the event, PM Chinh stated that the groundbreaking of the urban and eco-tourism complex reflects foreign investors' confidence in Vietnam, particularly that of American companies, with many major US firms such as Intel, Nike, Apple, Boeing, and Nvidia expanding their investments in the country.

While helping boost Hung Yen's growth, the project is expected to elevate the province’s international brand, and bring advanced management technologies and employment opportunities to local communities – while also contributing to the strong Vietnam–US relationship, said the PM.

The Government leader directed ministries and competent agencies to support Hung Yen authorities and the investors to ensure timely completion of the project, ideally within two years, in time to welcome the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders' Week in Vietnam. The project is expected to elevate Hung Yen’s service sector and deepen the Vietnam–US partnership in a practical, effective manner.

He highlighted US President Donald Trump’s two visits to Vietnam during his first term, which were warmly welcomed by the Vietnamese people and demonstrated the goodwill and strategic importance of Vietnam–US relations in promoting peace, stability, and development in the regional and the world.

Acknowledging that the groundbreaking is just the beginning and challenges remain in land clearance and construction, PM Chinh urged all stakeholders to coordinate effectively to ensure quality and progress, and to address any hurdles swiftly.

The PM expressed gratitude to local residents who gave up land for the project and called on them to continue supporting the initiative. He also urged local authorities and the investors to ensure that people’s livelihoods are protected and that resettlement areas provide improved living conditions.

PM Chinh praised Hung Yen – historically known as Pho Hien – as a small province with great spirit, a land of cultural heritage and revolutionary pride, once second only to the capital as a bustling trading port. He expressed belief that Hung Yen will build on its legacy and achieve comprehensive, breakthrough progress across sectors, joining the nation in embracing a new era - the era of the nation's rise - as outlined by Party General Secretary To Lam.

He voiced his confidence that with strong support of the local authorities and great efforts of the investors, the project will be completed in a record time, bringing long-term benefits to all parties and the people of the two countries, and contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Dang Thanh Tam, Chairman of the Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation, pledged that Vietnamese contractors and partners would promptly carry out the project and ensure its progress and quality, so that it could be handed over to the Trump Organisation for management and operation within two years.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, said Vietnam is currently one of the most dynamic and promising markets globally.

The Trump Organisation is proud to bring its legacy to a country with a vision, vitality, and rapid growth, he said, emphasising that this is not just a landmark project but also a commitment to excellence, a tribute to culture, and a lasting contribution to Vietnam’s future.

Chairman of the Hung Yen provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Van welcomed the Trump Organisation’s investment, affirming the province's commitment to facilitating land clearance, supporting administrative procedures, and working closely with the investors to swiftly resolve any issues that arise during the implementation of the project./.