Vietnam to host int’l manufacturing exhibition in September

The FBC ASEAN 2025 International Manufacturing Business Matching Event will take place from September 17–19 in Hanoi. (Photo: FBC ASEAN)

The FBC ASEAN 2025 International Manufacturing Business Matching Event will take place from September 17–19 in Hanoi, the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) has announced.

The annual event aims to foster supply chain connections across sectors such as precision engineering, metalworking, molding, plastics, rubber, electronics components, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing.

According to VASI Vice Chairman and Deputy Secretary-General Bui Thi Hong Hanh, the exhibition gathers a significant number of manufacturers and buyers seeking suppliers in Vietnam, including major brands.

The 2024 edition attracted over 220 companies, with around 80% of the booths representing industrial manufacturers and supporting component suppliers from Japan, Vietnam, Germany, France, Italy, and others.

Participating businesses have reported positive results. A Japanese fastener manufacturer noted a significant rise in new customers from just three to four per year to 50 per exhibition season thanks to connections there.

The event continues to serve as a key platform for branding, trade promotion, and sustainable international business networking./.