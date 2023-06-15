Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on June 15

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,704 VND/USD on June 15, up 4 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,889 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,518 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates dropped.

At 8:15am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,350 VND/USD (buying) and 23,650 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of June 14.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,670 VND/USD (selling).