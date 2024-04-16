Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives in Vietnam

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Hanoi, on April 15, for a two-day business trip to meet notable content creators and app developers on App Store.

Apple CEO Tim Cook seen in an event in the U.S. in 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

Cook said upon arrival he was excited to meet with content creators, students and customers in Vietnam and learn about the way they use Apple’s products.

Apple has unveiled plans to strengthen its commitments to Vietnam during his visit, including increasing spending for suppliers and fund a clean water initiative at schools.

It is expected that the firm will announce plans to deploy Apple Stores in Vietnam, as well as to provide better after-sales services and technical support for Vietnamese customers during Tim Cook’s visit this time.

Apple has announced plans to increase investment worth nearly VND400 trillion in Vietnam since 2019. The investment not only promotes the local supply chain but also supports clean energy projects and provide clean water to schools nationwide.

Cook, 64, became CEO in 2011, and doubled the company’s revenues and profits by 2020. Under him, new products like Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset, were developed./.