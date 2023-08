Chứng khoán phái sinh: Thanh khoản các hợp đồng tương lai tăng nhẹ

(TBTCO) - The Ministry of Finance (MoF) held a briefing on the afternoon of August 7 and implemented the tasks of August 2023. Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc chaired the meeting. Budget revenue has ensured budget progress, but it is predicted that there will be a range of difficulties from now until the end of the year. Therefore, the Minister has proposed that the entire sector focus on implementing solutions and strive to complete the assigned State budget revenue estimates.