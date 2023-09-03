First international rice festival to be held in Hau Giang

The first international rice festival will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang in late 2023.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung said at a working session with Hau Giang provincial People’s Committee on preparation for the festival on August 30.

At a working session, Mr. Trung said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has gathered feedback from relevant agencies and proposed that Hau Giang should host the festival from December 12- 15.

The event aims to promote the development of high-quality rice production as well as its value chain towards organic rice production, ensuring food security and climate change adaptation in the Mekong Delta.

It is also intended to support businesses and farmers to operate effectively and help Vietnam's rice industry, as well as agricultural product brands with geographical indications to increase competitiveness in the international market.

The festival is expected to attract more than 700 booths of businesses to display OCOP products, culinary delicacies made of rice, and machines and equipment for rice production.

About 1,500 domestic and foreign delegates are anticipated to participate in the festival’s activities, including opening and closing ceremonies, festivities, contests, seminars, and new rice records, along with field trips to successful businesses in the locality./.