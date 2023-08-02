Hanoi’s seven-month budget collection up 20.8%

Hanoi’s budget revenue is estimated at 253.2 trillion VND (10.6 billion USD) in the first seven months of this year, equal to 71.7% of the yearly estimate, and up 20.8% year-on-year, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Of the total, domestic revenue totalled 238.3 trillion VND, up 23.5%, while revenue from crude reached 1.9 trillion VND, up 12.9%, and that from import and export activities 13 trillion VND, down 12.9%.

In the period, the State-run business sector contributed 49.9 trillion VND to the budget, up 37% year-on-year, the foreign-invested sector 17.1 trillion VND, up 23.1%, and the non-State sector 48.9 trillion VND, up 6.8%. Collection of personal income tax rose by 0.3% to 24.7 trillion VND.

Meanwhile, the capital city’s budget spending in the period was estimated at 45.7 trillion VND, up 26.4% year-on-year and equal to 43.5% of the yearly estimate.

Of the amount, 18.8 trillion VND was spent on development investment, a yearly rise of 53.1%, and 26.9 trillion VND was regular expenditure, up 14.2%.

In Jan-Jul, the total mobilised capital of credit institutions in the city was estimated at 4.98 quadrillion VND, up 0.31% against the previous month and 2.6% compared to that at the end of 2022.

The total credit outstanding balance reached 3.06 quadrillion VND, a month-on-month increase of 0.58% and up 4.18% compared to that in late 2022./.