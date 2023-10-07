Korean company to invest 1 billion USD in Vietnam chip production

Semiconductor Company of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Hana Micron plans to invest 1 billion USD into chip production in Vietnam by 2025.

The RoK manufacturer of chip packaging and memory products told Japanese news outlet Nikkei Asia that it is currently installing equipment in its second factory in Vietnam in the northern province of Bac Giang. Its first factory was completed last year.

The plant was started to build last month on an area of six hectares, and is expected to get annual revenues of 800 million USD by 2025.

So far, Hana Micron has invested 600 million USD in Vietnam and plans to increase the figure to 1 billion USD by 2025.

Hwang Chul Min, human resource manager of Hana Micron, told Nikkei that the added investment, "Will create opportunities to attract more high-tech projects and lay the foundation for the development of the semiconductor production ecosystem."

Hana Micron plans to employ 4,000 people and co-operate with Vietnam-Korea Industrial Technical College for training and recruitment.

The producer also has a factory in Bac Ninh where it has job postings seeking staff for information technology, sourcing, and production planning, as well as searching for line workers./.