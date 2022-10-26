According to the survey on business trends of credit institutions conducted by the State Bank of Viet Nam, more than 88 percent of credit institutions expected their pre-tax profit this year to grow positively compared to the previous year.

Illustration photo

Credit institutions said that the banking system has well maintained liquidity in both VND and foreign currencies.

They expected that by the end of 2022, the bad debt ratio and credit balance could stay significantly lower than that at the end of last year. Previously, consecutive impressive growth numbers were announced by banks after nine months in 2022.

Most recently, Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) said that it had completed more than 90 percent of the whole-year plan with a consolidated pre-tax profit of VND13,500 billion, an increase of more than 50 percent over the same period.

Also, according to ACB's report, the total accumulated operating revenue in 9 months reached more than VND20,800 billion, up 18.6 percent over the same period. By the end of the third quarter of 2022, ACB's total assets increased by 6 percent compared to the beginning of the year, to VND561,113 billion.

According to Viet Nam Import-Export Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank), the bank's 9-month pre-tax profit reached nearly VND3,200 billion, while the same period last year announced the figure of only VND966 billion.

As of September 30, 2022, total bank assets increased by 10.8 percent; deposits from customers increased by 5.7 percent; credit balance increased by 10.3 percent (close to the granted credit growth limit of 11.2 percent), of which no credit was granted, which was corporate bonds.

Meanwhile, at Viet Nam Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietbank), the 9-month accumulated pre-tax profit also increased sharply by 36 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching VND536 billion.

As of September 30, 2022, Vietbank's total assets reached VND109,207 billion, an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

The most impressive is Saigon – Ha Noi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), with a growth of 79 percent over the same period in 2021, reaching more than VND 9,035 billion in pre-tax profit after nine months.

Also, the growth of Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) reached 58.7 percent over the same period, recording a pre-tax profit of more than VND4,016 billion./.