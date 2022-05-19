More Viet Nam’s tra fish processing factories eligible for export to U.S.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has recognized eight more Vietnamese tra (pangasius) fish processing factories as they meet the requirements for export to the U.S.

The information was released by the National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department (Nafiqad), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

To date, 19 Vietnamese fish processing factories are eligible for exporting their products to the U.S.

Tra fish exports in April 2022 were estimated at US$263 million, bringing Viet Nam's total tra fish export value in the first four months of the year to US$894 million, up 89.4 percent over the same period in 2021.

The Southeast Asian nation earned US$195.3 million from exporting tra fish to the U.S. over the first four months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 131.4 percent, reported the Viet Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Commercial fish output is estimated to reach 1.6 - 1.7 million tons this year with the export turnover of over US$1.6 billion./.