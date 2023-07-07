The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) revealed on July 6 that its total revenue topped 3.7 trillion VND (156.4 million USD) in the first six months of this year, up 17% year-on-year.

Railway sector’s revenue up 17% in H1

Of the total, the combined revenue of the VNR’s two affiliates - the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) and the Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) - is estimated at 2.5 trillion VND, up 18% year-on-year, with direct takings from transportation activities reaching more than 1.9 trillion VND, up 25%.

However, while passenger transport grew strongly with a turnover of more than 1.2 trillion VND, a year-on-year increase of 83%, freight transportation dropped sharply, with only 824 billion VND, equal to about 80% of that the same period last year.

According to the VNR, the railway sector has implemented many solutions to promote transport.

Regarding passenger transport, the number of trains and train schedules have been adjusted to suit passengers’ needs, with focus on short-distance sections of high travel demand such as Hanoi to Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Dong Hoi, Hue and Da Nang and vice versa, and Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang, Phan Thiet and Da Nang and vice versa./.