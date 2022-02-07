Reference exchange rate down on first day after Tet holiday

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,081 VND/USD on February 7, the first working day after the 9-day Tet holiday, down 18 VND from the day just before the holiday (January 28).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,773 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,388 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,480 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,790 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from January 28.

Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 10 VND to 22,500 VND/USD (buying) and 22,780 VND/USD (selling)./.