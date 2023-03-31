State budget revenue up 1.3% in Q1

State budget revenue reached an estimated 491.5 trillion VND (over 20.9 billion USD) in the first quarter of 2023, equivalent to 30.3% of the estimate, and up 1.3% from the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance reported on March 30.

At a press conference on March 30 to report the collection of State budget in the first quarter of 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Twenty-eight of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide recorded state budget revenue hitting 28% of their yearly estimates.

Twenty-three provinces and centrally-run cities saw the higher revenues than in the same period of 2022, while 40 others reported lower revenues.

Meanwhile, the accumulated expenditure in the first quarter was equivalent to 17.5% of the yearly estimate.

The Ministry of Finance said expenditures in the last three months were carried out as planned, meeting requirements for socio-economic development, defence, security safeguarding, state management, debt repayment, and implementation of social security tasks.

The ministry said it has directed tax and customs offices to implement tax laws and state budget collection tasks in 2023; fully perform solutions and policies on state budget collection to support businesses and people.

Apart from accelerating administrative reform and digitalisation, and taking drastic measures to help businesses promote production and business activities, tax and customs offices have actively performed inspections to prevent revenue losses.

They have also focused on collecting tax from e-commerce services, and from overseas suppliers without permanent establishments in Vietnam./.