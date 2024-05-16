Vietnam Airlines to offer 300,000 cheap tickets during summer peak

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer nearly 300,000 cheap tickets during the upcoming summer peak season.

Accordingly, a one-way ticket is set from 1,098,000 VND (43 USD) for Economy Class and from 1,905,000 VND for Business Class. The prices are inclusive of taxes and fees and offered for sale on early-morning or late-night flights.

In addition, better deals will be available if passengers book their tickets at least seven days ahead of their departure.

The programme runs from May 15 to September 6, 2024.

To meet travel demand, Vietnam Airlines will offer nearly 1 million seats on late-night flights on domestic routes in June, July, and August./.