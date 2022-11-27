The Danish Embassy in Hanoi on November 25 held a workshop on organic production, and certification and management of organic products to share experience between the two countries in this field.

Workshop on Denmark's experience in organic production, and certification and management of organic products (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

The workshop is part of a long-term cooperation programme between the two countries in support of Vietnam's efforts in transforming agriculture and food in a green and sustainable direction.

Speaking at the event, Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz said one of the reasons for Denmark's success in organic products is that the country not only considers it a political priority, but also a cooperation on the basis of trust and long-term commitments between all parties in the value chain.

The workshop is a good opportunity to create conditions for leaders, managers, experts, researchers and enterprises from Denmark and Vietnam to continue to enhance the exchange of experience and knowledge in organic production, and management of organic products, he added.

Denmark is one of the world's leading countries in organic agriculture and food production, and also the first country in the world to promulgate the Act on Organic Farming in 1987./.