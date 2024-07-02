Vietnam earns 2.98 billion USD from rice exports in H1

Vietnam exported 4.68 million tonnes of rice in the first six months of this year, earning 2.98 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam exports 4.68 million tonnes of rice in the first six months of this year, earning 2.98 billion USD (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The figures represent an increase of 10.4% in volume and 32% in value over the same period last year.

The country harvested 3.48 million ha of rice in the first half of 2024, up 0.5% year-on-year. The average yield reached 6.7 tonnes per ha, an increase of 0.7 tonnes per ha, bringing the total output to 23.3 million tonnes, up 1.6% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Vietnam spent about 670 million USD on importing rice from other countries, primary from Cambodia and India.

Although being the world’s second largest rice exporter, the country still imports certain types of rice for the production of animal feed./.