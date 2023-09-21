Vietnam monthly wood export reaches over USD1.2 billion

Since May, Vietnam's export of wood and wood products has shown positive signs of recovery, with monthly export turnover of USD1.2 billion on average, the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA) has reported.

At the opening ceremony of the 15th International Woodworking Industry Fair 2023 (VietnamWood 2023) on September 20, Mr. Phung Quoc Man, Vice Chairman of HAWA, said that from the beginning of the third quarter of 2023, Vietnam's wood export situation has shown positive signs of recovery. Accordingly, export turnover in August reached over USD1.1 billion. It is forecast that from now until the end of the year, the export of wood and wood products can reach an additional USD6 billion, bringing the total export turnover in 2023 to about USD14 - 14.5 billion.

According to Mr. Phung Quoc Man, Vietnam is currently the fifth largest exporter of wood and wood products in the world, with a significant demand for wood processing machinery and components. On average each year, Vietnam imports about USD240 million of wood processing machinery. Therefore, VietnamWood 2023 took place at the right time as the wood industry is showing signs of recovery, preparing to enter a new cycle after a long period of challenges with economic fluctuations.

VietnamWood 2023 attracted more than 320 exhibitors with more than 600 booths from 28 countries and territories; introduced the latest woodworking products and participated in professionally organized events and activities. It also introduced many advanced wood processing technologies in the world, smart factory solutions and many new applications of materials and accessories from European countries, Taiwan (China) and China, together with more than 20 countries and territories.

In addition to the VietnamWood exhibition, the organizing committee also organized the opening of the Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tool Exhibition (Furnitec 2023). Both exhibition events are taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) from September 20 - 23./.