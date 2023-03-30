Vietnam needs 13.3 billion USD to develop seaports

Vietnam would need 312.6 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD) to develop the seaports system by 2030, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Lach Huyen port in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, 78% of the capital would be reserved for developing ports and the rest for public maritime infrastructure.

By 2024, the focus would be placed on upgrading Cai Mep - Thi Vai navigational channel to enable it to serve ships of up to 18,000 TEU, navigational channels for large ships to enter Hau, Van Uc and Chanh rivers.

In addition, investment would be poured into developing sea lights in islands and archipelagos under Vietnam’s sovereignty and infrastructure for marine safety, building coastal information stations, search and rescue centres and a representative office of Nha Trang Maritime Administration in Truong Sa.

By 2030, the investment would focus on the construction of breakwaters at Vung Ang Port (Ha Tinh province), sand barrier system at Cua Viet and Cua Gianh as well as upgrading Cam Pha, Ba Ngoi, Hon La, Tran De, Diem Dien and Van Uc channels.

The vessel traffic services (VTS) would be installed for Hon Gai – Cai Lan channel and the channel into Hau river.

The Ministry of Transport said that it would call for investment into potential ports such as Van Phong and Tran De. By 2030, construction would be started for a port in Nam Do Son (Hai Phong) and ports in Cai Mep and Tran De.

As of October 2022, there were 296 ports with a total length of 107km (five times the figure of 2000). Vietnam also established international gateway ports in the northern and southern regions with 34 shipping routes including 11 routes in Asia, three to Europe and 20 to America, only after Malaysia and Singapore./.