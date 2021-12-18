Vietnam ranks fifth among aquatic product exporters of Japan

Vietnam was the fifth largest supplier of aquatic products for Japan in the first 10 months of this year, data from the Japan Customs show.

Workers process shrimp for export at a factory in Hau Giang province.

Between January and October, Vietnam shipped 111,100 tonnes of aquatic products worth 94.94 billion JPY (840 million USD) to Japan, up 1.1 percent in volume but down 2 percent in value year on year.

The Foreign Trade Agency under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said the market share of Vietnam’s aquatic products in the Northeast Asian country increased slightly to 7.3 percent in the 10 months, from 7.2 percent in the same period of 2020.

Meanwhile, Japan’s demand for aquatic imports often peaks in December and January, when this country marks the New Year festival.

Besides, as COVID-19 has been brought under control in Japan, big-sized shrimp products of Vietnam will have many chances to raise their market share there during this time, the agency noted, recommending businesses further improve product quality to compete with rivals from Indonesia and India.

During the 10 months, Japan imported 1.53 million tonnes of aquatic products valued at 1.17 trillion JPY, down 0.2 percent in volume but up 3.9 percent in value./.