(TBTCO) - Agro-forestry-fishery exports valued US$49.04 billion in the first 11 months, compared to US$48.6 billion of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Specifically, agricultural exports contributed over US$ 20.73 billion, up 6.6 percent, followed by forestry exports with US$ 15.59 billion (up 8.2 percent), and aquatic exports with US$ 10.14 billion (up 27 percent).

In January-November period, coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetable, cashew, shrimp, catfish, and furniture were top export products with a turnover of US$2 billion each .

Regarding export markets, Asia accounted for 44.7 percent of the market share, followed by Americas with 27.4 percent, Europe 11.3 percent, Oceania 1.7 percent and Africa 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, agro-forestry-fishery imports totalled US$41.22 billion in the reviewed period, whhich means the sector posted a trade surplus of US$7.82 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 47.8 percent.

The ministry forecast that agro-forestry-fishery export turnover would outstrip US$ 53billion in 2022.