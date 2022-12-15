Specifically, agricultural exports contributed over US$ 20.73 billion, up 6.6 percent, followed by forestry exports with US$ 15.59 billion (up 8.2 percent), and aquatic exports with US$ 10.14 billion (up 27 percent).
In January-November period, coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetable, cashew, shrimp, catfish, and furniture were top export products with a turnover of US$2 billion each .
Regarding export markets, Asia accounted for 44.7 percent of the market share, followed by Americas with 27.4 percent, Europe 11.3 percent, Oceania 1.7 percent and Africa 1.7 percent.
Meanwhile, agro-forestry-fishery imports totalled US$41.22 billion in the reviewed period, whhich means the sector posted a trade surplus of US$7.82 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 47.8 percent.
The ministry forecast that agro-forestry-fishery export turnover would outstrip US$ 53billion in 2022.