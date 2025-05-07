Vietnam posts trade surplus of 3.79 billion USD in four months

Vietnam's total import-export turnover reached 267.89 billion USD in the first four months of 2025, marking an increase of 15.7% year-on-year.

A view of Hai Phong port (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s export earnings grew by 13% to 140.34 billion USD, while its import turnover rose by 18.6% to 40.74 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 3.79 billion USD in the reviewed period.

The domestic economic sector posted a growth rate of 18.1% to 40.74 billion USD in exports, while the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, increased by 11% to 99.6 billion USD.

The exports of processed industrial goods reached 123.71 billion USD, accounting for 88.2% of total export turnover. Meanwhile, the imports of production materials were estimated at 128.17 billion USD, marking up 93.9% of the total import turnover.

To achieve export targets, the Ministry of Industry and Trade recommends that exporters should leverage 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) between Vietnam and over 60 countries and territories worldwide, along with 70 bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and further diversify their export markets.

Nguyen Thi Huong, Director General of the National Statistics Office (NSO) proposed the Government focusing on effectively implementing measures to boost exports, especially by increasing exports to big and potential markets, and maximising the benefits of signed trade agreements.

She also emphasised the need to provide information and support to help businesses meet new standards of export markets, assist them in anti-dumping cases, and facilitate access to financing and high-tech applications in production. These efforts aim to improve product quality and value to expand market reach, and boost exports./.